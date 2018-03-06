11-year-old bitten by rabid dog in Gwinnett County

An 11-year-old boy is being treated for rabies after being bitten by a rabid dog February 27 near Stone Mountain.

Authorities say two Rottweilers escaped from a residence in the Rivercliff subdivision near Anniston Road.

The boy was bitten when the two dogs attacked his dog, which was on a leash, as he was moving it from a kennel to the garage.

One of the Rottweilers was hit by a car and killed. Tests showed the deceased dog had rabies. The second Rottweiler was located the next day and has been impounded by Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement. The Rottweilers’ rabies vaccination expired in mid-February.

The Rottweilers’ owner was charged with two counts of no restraint and two counts of public nuisance – attacks without provocation.

If you need to report an animal that is acting unusual or if a bite or scratch occurs, contact Animal Welfare and Enforcement at 770-339-3200 during regular hours, or the non-emergency dispatch number at 770-513-5700 after hours.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.