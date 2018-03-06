11-year-old bitten by rabid dog in Gwinnett County

An 11-year-old boy is being treated for rabies after being bitten by a rabid dog February 27 near Stone Mountain.More >
An 11-year-old boy is being treated for rabies after being bitten by a rabid dog February 27 near Stone Mountain.More >
At the time of arrest, March 2, Tate also had four outstanding warrants, according to authorities.More >
At the time of arrest, March 2, Tate also had four outstanding warrants, according to authorities.More >
Between February 3, 2014 and October 26, 2015, Jackson and 11 others committed armed robberies, seven robberies targeted Wal-Mart stores and two gas stations.More >
Between February 3, 2014 and October 26, 2015, Jackson and 11 others committed armed robberies, seven robberies targeted Wal-Mart stores and two gas stations.More >
Nearly a year after two Gwinnett County police officers were fired for allegedly beating a man while he was handcuffed, a Grand Jury decided to file almost a dozen criminal charges against them.More >
Nearly a year after two Gwinnett County police officers were fired for allegedly beating a man while he was handcuffed, a Grand Jury decided to file almost a dozen criminal charges against them.More >
A body was found in a pond near a Gwinnett County apartment complex Saturday.More >
A body was found in a pond near a Gwinnett County apartment complex Saturday.More >
An Atlanta restaurant accused of racial discrimination is now closing one of their locations.More >
An Atlanta restaurant accused of racial discrimination is now closing one of their locations.More >
Police have arrested a man suspected of dealing drugs after he tried to bury himself inside a drainage ditch and became stuck.More >
Police have arrested a man suspected of dealing drugs after he tried to bury himself inside a drainage ditch and became stuck.More >
Police say 23-year-old Kalliber Chambers was shot and killed by 34-year-old Mark Wayne Munn.More >
Police say 23-year-old Kalliber Chambers was shot and killed by 34-year-old Mark Wayne Munn.More >
It’s a class for spotting Islamic extremists, but it’s fueling fire and support in Barrow County, where the class is being offered.More >
It’s a class for spotting Islamic extremists, but it’s fueling fire and support in Barrow County, where the class is being offered.More >
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >