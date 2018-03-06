Student arrested, charged after bringing gun into Shiloh Middle School

The Gwinnett County Schools Police Dept. was called to Shiloh Middle School on Monday after a tip said a 14-year-old student brought a handgun to school.More >
The Movie Tavern in Tucker transformed into an African nation on Tuesday for more than 700 students from Dekalb County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools.More >
Three winners have been awarded Implementation Grants and Scaling Grants according to Governor Nathan Deal's office.More >
The fraternities and sorority for the inaugural Greek Life experience at Reinhardt University have been selected, and chapters will open for the 2017-18 academic year.More >
In celebration of Beyonce's legendary "Lemonade" album, the singer and actress announced the establishment of the Formation Scholars awards for the 2017-2018 academic year.More >
The Gwinnett County Schools Police Dept. was called to Shiloh Middle School on Monday after a tip said a 14-year-old student brought a handgun to school.More >
On Sunday Vesherica Gainor left the 3-year-old unattended in a vehicle with access to the loaded firearm on Herring Street.More >
A car chase that began in Alabama ended in Paulding County.More >
Conyers Police have arrested a man accused of trafficking narcotics. Joe Hobson, Jr. fled police during a traffic stop on Interstate 20.More >
A man charged in connection with random road shootings in Atlanta is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.More >
An Atlanta restaurant accused of racial discrimination is now closing one of their locations.More >
Police have arrested a man suspected of dealing drugs after he tried to bury himself inside a drainage ditch and became stuck.More >
Police say 23-year-old Kalliber Chambers was shot and killed by 34-year-old Mark Wayne Munn.More >
It’s a class for spotting Islamic extremists, but it’s fueling fire and support in Barrow County, where the class is being offered.More >
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >
