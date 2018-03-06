Stockbridge residents furious about possible city split

People who live in Stockbridge are furious. Legislators are trying to split Stockbridge and create a new city without their input.

"I can't believe the callousness and people that are totally uninvolved in our city can't understand what they are doing, the devastation they are about to bring upon the city and the citizens of Stockbridge," said one resident.

Aurthur Chrisitian has lived in Stockbridge for almost 15 years. He says, the politicians are basically saying you have something I want so I'm going to take it.

"It seems to me the dog they have in this fight is money, greed, power, right now we need not just politicians we need statesman's so I'm hoping the people under the gold dome act like state man this is not just bad for Stockbridge," said Chrisitian.

These residents say they've been left in the dark throughout the process. So now they want a voice.

"This is something if we don't stand up right now and stand up loudly we are going to be looking back on how did this happen to us," said one resident.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.