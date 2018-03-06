Authorities indict 23 members of "Ghostface Gangsters"

The Ghostface Gangsters are known for violent tactics and targeting law enforcement. Federal agencies announced the indictment of 23 people at a press conference Tuesday.More >
The Gwinnett County Schools Police Dept. was called to Shiloh Middle School on Monday after a tip said a 14-year-old student brought a handgun to school.More >
On Sunday Vesherica Gainor left the 3-year-old unattended in a vehicle with access to the loaded firearm on Herring Street.More >
A car chase that began in Alabama ended in Paulding County.More >
Conyers Police have arrested a man accused of trafficking narcotics. Joe Hobson, Jr. fled police during a traffic stop on Interstate 20.More >
The Ghostface Gangsters are known for violent tactics and targeting law enforcement. Federal agencies announced the indictment of 23 people at a press conference Tuesday.More >
A man on the run since being convicted on sex charges in 2016 is in police custody after he was arrested in a library on Thursday.More >
Authorities are investigating after a worker was fatally struck by a dump truck in Kennesaw.More >
Felipe Goicochea-Urieta, 28, moved into the family’s Austell residence in 2014, when the victim was 10 years old.More >
Between February 3, 2014 and October 26, 2015, Jackson and 11 others committed armed robberies, seven robberies targeted Wal-Mart stores and two gas stations.More >
An Atlanta restaurant accused of racial discrimination is now closing one of their locations.More >
Police have arrested a man suspected of dealing drugs after he tried to bury himself inside a drainage ditch and became stuck.More >
Police say 23-year-old Kalliber Chambers was shot and killed by 34-year-old Mark Wayne Munn.More >
It’s a class for spotting Islamic extremists, but it’s fueling fire and support in Barrow County, where the class is being offered.More >
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >
