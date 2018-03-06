Atlanta college student says intruder entered her dorm room as she slept

An Atlanta college student tells CBS46 she woke up in the middle of the night to find a man standing in her dorm room staring at her.

The woman, a student at Clark Atlanta University, says it happened at about 3 a.m. Monday in a suite in Brawley Hall which she shares with five other women.

"I turn over and I opened my eyes, and my bedroom door is wide open, like completely wide open, and there's this dude standing with a hood, dreads, just standing there," said the woman, who asked us not to reveal her identity. "I screamed, and he's like, 'Yo. Yo.' So I'm screaming and cussing him out."

The man continued to walk toward her until she began to get out of the bed. At that point, he ran off.

She later learned, the intruder -- who possibly had an accomplice -- also tried to enter other bedrooms in the suite. The women were not physically harmed.

The victim's suite mate, Savannah West, says if she hadn't been in the library studying early Monday morning, she might've come face-to-face with the intruder as well. The women say they had complained for weeks that the lock on the main door of their suite was broken.

West wonders if someone let the intruders into the building, thinking they were students.

"To my knowledge, both of the suspects were black men, and this is a black campus," said West, "so sometimes I might hold the door for somebody I don't know but I assume that they go here and that might be a mistake on my part but it's hard to tell."

West says she received an email from student housing representatives saying students shouldn't hold the door open for others and threatening to fine them if they don't lock their rooms.

She says campus leaders still haven't told students exactly what happened, whether they're stepping up security, or if anyone has been arrested.

"When issues like arise that could possibly affect the safety of students, I definitely think something should be said," West said.

