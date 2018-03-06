Atlanta college student says intruder entered her dorm room as she slept

An Atlanta college student tells CBS46 she woke up in the middle of the night to find a man standing in her dorm room staring at her.More >
An Atlanta college student tells CBS46 she woke up in the middle of the night to find a man standing in her dorm room staring at her.More >
One person has been injured during a fire that broke out at a home in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.More >
One person has been injured during a fire that broke out at a home in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.More >
Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward for information regarding the location of a fugitive convicted of statutory rape, sexual battery, and child molestation.More >
Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward for information regarding the location of a fugitive convicted of statutory rape, sexual battery, and child molestation.More >
Teachers and parents at Atlanta's Perkerson Elementary are learning none of their teaching staff will be renewed at the end of the year.More >
Teachers and parents at Atlanta's Perkerson Elementary are learning none of their teaching staff will be renewed at the end of the year.More >
An Atlanta restaurant accused of racial discrimination is now closing one of their locations.More >
An Atlanta restaurant accused of racial discrimination is now closing one of their locations.More >
Crews are on the scene of a water main break that has forced the closure of Buford Highway in DeKalb County. The road closure has also forced all schools in Decatur to run on a 2-hour delay.More >
Crews are on the scene of a water main break that has forced the closure of Buford Highway in DeKalb County. The road closure has also forced all schools in Decatur to run on a 2-hour delay.More >
The Ghostface Gangsters are known for violent tactics and targeting law enforcement. Federal agencies announced the indictment of 23 people at a press conference Tuesday.More >
The Ghostface Gangsters are known for violent tactics and targeting law enforcement. Federal agencies announced the indictment of 23 people at a press conference Tuesday.More >
The millennial generation goes way back.More >
The millennial generation goes way back.More >
As the debate over guns continues in Washington and in communities across the country, there's at least one place where owning a gun is technically required by law.More >
As the debate over guns continues in Washington and in communities across the country, there's at least one place where owning a gun is technically required by law.More >
An Atlanta restaurant accused of racial discrimination is now closing one of their locations.More >
An Atlanta restaurant accused of racial discrimination is now closing one of their locations.More >