Clark Atlanta students say intruder walked into their bedrooms

Women at an Atlanta university came face to face with danger when an intruder walked into their bedrooms. Now, they're trying to figure how they got in the dorms and what Clark Atlanta University plans to do about it.

Savannah West says if she hadn't been in the library studying early Monday morning, she may have been one of several Clark Atlanta students violated at Brawley Hall.

"They said around 4 a.m. someone walked into our suite and was juggling everybody's door trying to see if anybody was in there," said West.

West says the first door was locked, so they went to her room.

"But I wasn't home, he flipped back my covers to see if I was there then they went to the third room to find my roommate asleep in bed they said that they were standing over her bed watching her sleep," said West.

She says her roommate yelled for the two strangers to get out. West believes a student may have let them in thinking they were visitors.

"This is a black campus so sometimes I may hold the door open for people I don't know," said West. "Because its just two black guys on campus."

West says she received a email from the administration saying students shouldn't hold the door open and threatening to fine them if they don't lock their rooms.

But she says campus leaders still haven't told students exactly what happened, if they're stepping up security or if anyone has been arrested.

"When issues like arise that could possibly affect the safety of students, I definitely think something should be said and the fact that nothing was said says something," said West.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.