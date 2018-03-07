Water main break closes Buford Highway in DeKalb County

Crews are on the scene of a water main break that has forced the closure of Buford Highway in DeKalb County.

The roadway is closed at the intersection of Longmire Way.

It is unclear what caused the water main break but GDOT reports the roadway isn't expected to fully reopen until 8 a.m.

New Peachtree road can be used as an alternate route around the situation.

