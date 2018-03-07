One person injured following fire at SW Atlanta home

One person has been injured during a fire that broke out at a home in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 5 a.m. at the home on the 800 block of Beechwood Avenue, just off Hartford Avenue.

No word on what caused the fire.

The victim was taken to Grady hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

