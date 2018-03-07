Facebook expected to bring at least 100 jobs to Georgia

Georgia just reeled in another big business to the area.

Governor Nathan Deal announced the social media company will create at least 100 full-time jobs and invest $750 million in a new data center in Stanton Springs over the next five years.

“It is fitting that the No. 1 company in the world in terms of active users has chosen the No. 1 state for business for this project," said Deal. "We appreciate Facebook’s leadership for recognizing Georgia as a state that serves not only as a major hub for general business, but also as a place where tech firms can be successful in the future.

The data center in Newton will be part of the advanced infrastructure that helps Facebook provide apps and services to ore than 2 billion people around the world. It will be the company's ninth data center in the U.S.

“As a company, Facebook is committed to creating positive impact at the local level – that means hiring, partnering and investing locally,” said Rachel Peterson, VP of Data Center Strategy at Facebook. “We are thrilled to be making Georgia our new home and look forward to a long and strong partnership with the state, Newton County, and our new community.”

Facebook will construct two buildings to occupy 970,000 square feet and will be fully operational in 2020.

