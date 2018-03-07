Facebook expected to bring at least 100 jobs to Georgia

Crews are on the scene of a water main break that has forced the closure of Buford Highway in DeKalb County. The road closure has also forced all schools in Decatur to run on a 2-hour delay.More >
The Ghostface Gangsters are known for violent tactics and targeting law enforcement. Federal agencies announced the indictment of 23 people at a press conference Tuesday.More >
The Gwinnett County Schools Police Dept. was called to Shiloh Middle School on Monday after a tip said a 14-year-old student brought a handgun to school.More >
As the debate over guns continues in Washington and in communities across the country, there's at least one place where owning a gun is technically required by law.More >
Teachers and parents at Atlanta's Perkerson Elementary are learning none of their teaching staff will be renewed at the end of the year.More >
