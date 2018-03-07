Passengers at Atlanta airport impacted by nor'easter

Walking inside Hartsfield-Jackson airport many baggage carousels sit empty, assigned to flights that never made it out of New York, New Jersey, Boston and the dozens of cities in the northeast now being pummeled by snow.

"We could not get a flight out last night so we had to fly out this morning, so we were hoping for the best," said Raven who was flying from Philadelphia. "We got out the flights after us are cancelled or delayed."

It's the second nor'easter to hit the area in less than a week bringing with it one to three inches of snow per hour in some places and 30 to 50 mile per hour winds.

"When we started getting on the runway it really started pounding down," said Keith Batist who was flying to Atlanta from Philadelphia.

Batist says he was one of the last flights to make it out of Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

"When it started getting like first delay, second delay, I started getting like please don't let me get stuck up here," said Batist.

The first Nor'easter came in late last week, knocking out power and crippling some areas from Massachusetts to Maryland.

"I flew in on Friday with the first Nor'easter from here to DC and it was bumpy and it was windy and it was cold. I was really glad that we were able to make it," said Gail Foorman who flew in from Washington, DC. "My mother-in-law cancelled dinner with us last night because she lives in Maryland and her driveway was covered in ice.

Many watched the boards from home, avoiding a trip to the airport altogether.

"Not really nervous, more so irritated because I really needed to get home but we're here now so it's good to be home finally," said Justin Tyson.

The airport is open to ticketed passengers who are waiting on their flights. This is only the second major storm since Harstfield-Jackson implemented it's new hours.

