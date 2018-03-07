Woman: Restaurant called police because of my service dog

A woman suffering from PTSD says the police were called to a DeKalb County restaurant because of her service dog.

If you see Samantha Munoz, chances are you'll also see Chevy.

"He's working right now," said Munoz.

Munoz suffers from post traumatic stress disorder.

"I got diagnosed in 2009 and they tried to put me on medication and it didn't agree with me," said Munoz.

In response, her physician agreed to a service dog.

"It's nightmares and bad dreams and panic attacks and not being able to drive your car," said Munoz.

Munoz says it took about a year to train Chevy. But he now responds to her anxiety attacks and calms her when she begins to feel anxious.

"You can't have a dog that snaps, or barks or is aggressive in any way," said Munoz.

Munoz says she rarely runs into problems with her animal in public places but an incident at a restaurant recently left her embarrassed and wanting others to be educated.

"I told them I've got PTSD, and I called before I came and I showed them Chevy's license. I'm not trying to pull one over on you," said Munoz.

Munoz says she was at this Tucker restaurant when management said customers complained about Chevy. She responded he was working; however. police were called.

"People are not allowed to ask you what's wrong with you," said Munoz.

CBS46 spoke to a representative for El Matador who says they didn't mean to offend anyone and they weren't sure how to handle the situation after complaints, so they called police.

We read the representative ADA requirements which include service animals to help those with PTSD and also the only two questions allowed:

Is the dog required because of a disability?

What task has the dog been trained to perform?

The representative told CBS46 he will inform staff and that Munoz is welcome back anytime.

