$400M development to break ground near Westside Park

The developments on Atlanta's westside keep on coming and they keep getting bigger.More >
An Atlanta college student tells CBS46 she woke up in the middle of the night to find a man standing in her dorm room staring at her.More >
A seven-month old puppy is recovering after she was found in a wooded area of Fulton County with duct tape wrapped around her eyes, face and neck.More >
One person has been injured during a fire that broke out at a home in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.More >
Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward for information regarding the location of a fugitive convicted of statutory rape, sexual battery, and child molestation.More >
Crews are on the scene of a water main break that has forced the closure of Buford Highway in DeKalb County. The road closure has also forced all schools in Decatur to run on a 2-hour delay.More >
The Ghostface Gangsters are known for violent tactics and targeting law enforcement. Federal agencies announced the indictment of 23 people at a press conference Tuesday.More >
The Gwinnett County Schools Police Dept. was called to Shiloh Middle School on Monday after a tip said a 14-year-old student brought a handgun to school.More >
Teachers and parents at Atlanta's Perkerson Elementary are learning none of their teaching staff will be renewed at the end of the year.More >
As the debate over guns continues in Washington and in communities across the country, there's at least one place where owning a gun is technically required by law.More >
