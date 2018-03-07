$400M development to break ground near Westside Park

The developments on Atlanta's westside keep on coming and they keep getting bigger. The latest is a 400-million dollar project that's just the beginning of a much larger vision for the area.

For a generation, the rolling hills between the Bankhead MARTA station and the Bellwood Quarry waited for something more than a few industrial warehouses and parking lots. Wednesday, that wait is almost over with a $400 million development that will break ground this year.

"One of the most exciting things is that it's an independent effort from an independent developers that's going to come in adjacent to MARTA adjacent to the quarry park and do this huge development that's going to have this seriously positive impact on the westside."

The project is called "Quarry Yards" and it's just the first phase of what could ultimately be a $2 billion investment near the new Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry.

"And so for me it was really social responsible investing at its best where we can go into an underserved community a place where they haven't seen significant investment in decades and really create something that the community can be proud of."

Mark Teixeira, former Atlanta Braves player, says he was often advised by other students to stay away from the westside. But those days are gone and the development will bring newcomers to the area like nothing before it.

"Because we're on MARTA and the Beltline we're open to everybody so it's not like you have to work there or have to be going to a restaurant there or you have to be shopping at quarry yards or live at quarry yards you'll be able to jump on the Beltline or you'll be able to take Marta and hang out and enjoy everything we have to offer…"

Ironically, the MARTA line was supposed to spur this kind of construction back in the 70's through the transit oriented development plan.

"For every train station there was a type of Lindbergh station planned Lindbergh is the only station that has fully realized that but this is exciting because the Bankhead MARTA station will be next step."

The first phase of the development will cover about twenty acres with more than seventy acres total for the next phases as they're rolled out.

Affordable housing is built into the project with at least two hundred units that will go to seniors and low income families.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.