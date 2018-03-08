Police searching for man accused of raping 12 year-old girl on multiple occasions

Police are searching for a man accused of raping a 12 year-old girl multiple times at a home in southeast Atlanta.

Shelton Brown, 28, is accused of raping the girl several times in November of 2017.

Police believe he may be on the run and is traveling with his 1 year-old son and 29 year-old girlfriend.

He's described as a black male, standing about 5'4" tall and weighing around 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

