Police searching for man accused of raping 12 year-old girl on multiple occasions

A man that DeKalb County Police say abducted a 14-year-old Miller Grove High School student as she walked to school is expected to appear in court on Thursday.More >
A man that DeKalb County Police say abducted a 14-year-old Miller Grove High School student as she walked to school is expected to appear in court on Thursday.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of raping a 12 year-old girl multiple times at a home in southeast Atlanta.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of raping a 12 year-old girl multiple times at a home in southeast Atlanta.More >
A resident was fishing when the remains were discovered around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday just south of Rocky Plain Road, according to authorities.More >
A resident was fishing when the remains were discovered around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday just south of Rocky Plain Road, according to authorities.More >
The Gwinnett County Schools Police Dept. was called to Shiloh Middle School on Monday after a tip said a 14-year-old student brought a handgun to school.More >
The Gwinnett County Schools Police Dept. was called to Shiloh Middle School on Monday after a tip said a 14-year-old student brought a handgun to school.More >
The Ghostface Gangsters are known for violent tactics and targeting law enforcement. Federal agencies announced the indictment of 23 people at a press conference Tuesday.More >
The Ghostface Gangsters are known for violent tactics and targeting law enforcement. Federal agencies announced the indictment of 23 people at a press conference Tuesday.More >
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >
Weeks have since passed Timothy Cunningham was last seen leaving his job at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
Weeks have since passed Timothy Cunningham was last seen leaving his job at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
A woman suffering from PTSD says the police were called to a Dekalb County restaurant because of her service dog.More >
A woman suffering from PTSD says the police were called to a Dekalb County restaurant because of her service dog.More >
A four foot wide underground pipe broke near Buford Highway in Doraville, spilling about 100 million gallons of water and causing disruptions for most of DeKalb County.More >
A four foot wide underground pipe broke near Buford Highway in Doraville, spilling about 100 million gallons of water and causing disruptions for most of DeKalb County.More >
It’s a trend that’s becoming more and more popular with thieves: stealing your license plate and replacing it with a fake one.More >
It’s a trend that’s becoming more and more popular with thieves: stealing your license plate and replacing it with a fake one.More >