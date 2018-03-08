Freeze warning in effect for several GA counties

A freeze warning has been issued for a number of metro Atlanta counties until 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Freezing temps could damage early spring vegetation.

The affected counties include:

Banks

Barrow

Bartow

Butts

Carroll

Catoosa

Chattooga

Cherokee

Clarke

Clayton

Cobb

Coweta

Dade

DeKalb

Douglas

Fayette

Floyd

Forsyth

Gordon

Greene

Hall

Haralson

Heard

Jackson

Lamar

Madison

Meriwether

Morgan

Murray

Newton

North Fulton

Oconee

Oglethorpe

Paulding

Pike

Polk

Putnam

Rockdale

Spalding

Troup

Upson

Walton

Whitfield

For the rest of Thursday, expect mostly sunny skies but chilly temperatures with highs only reaching near 50. We'll warm up as we head into the weekend with temperatures on Saturday in the mid 60's.

