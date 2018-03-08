Freeze warning in effect for several GA counties - CBS46 News

Freeze warning in effect for several GA counties

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A freeze warning has been issued for a number of metro Atlanta counties until 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Freezing temps could damage early spring vegetation.

The affected counties include:

  • Banks
  • Barrow
  • Bartow
  • Butts
  • Carroll
  • Catoosa
  • Chattooga
  • Cherokee 
  • Clarke
  • Clayton
  • Cobb
  • Coweta
  • Dade
  • DeKalb
  • Douglas
  • Fayette
  • Floyd
  • Forsyth
  • Gordon
  • Greene
  • Hall
  • Haralson
  • Heard
  • Jackson
  • Lamar
  • Madison
  • Meriwether
  • Morgan
  • Murray
  • Newton
  • North Fulton
  • Oconee
  • Oglethorpe
  • Paulding
  • Pike
  • Polk
  • Putnam
  • Rockdale
  • Spalding
  • Troup
  • Upson
  • Walton
  • Whitfield

For the rest of Thursday, expect mostly sunny skies but chilly temperatures with highs only reaching near 50. We'll warm up as we head into the weekend with temperatures on Saturday in the mid 60's.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46