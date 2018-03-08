10 year-old girl shot while sleeping

A 10 year-old girl is recovering after being shot as she slept inside her home in DeKalb County late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. inside a unit at the Windward Forest Apartments on the 6200 block of Hillandale Drive in Lithonia.

Police say the girl was asleep inside her room when she was struck. Several shots were fired outside the home and a bullet came inside a window and struck the girl.

The girl sustained non life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.

