Officers struggle with suspects after several guns found in vehicle

A Marietta Police officer was pushed out into traffic and another was pulled inside a vehicle while both were trying to conduct a traffic stop that led to the discovery of multiple handguns.

The incident happened Thursday morning on Delk Road near Franklin Gateway in Marietta.

Neither of the officers were injured.

The traffic stop led to multiple arrests and several hand guns were recovered.

Identities of the suspects have not been released.

