Two students arrested for making threats against Spalding County school

Two students of a Spalding County middle school have been arrested after allegedly making threats against the school on Tuesday.

During the morning, a letter was found inside a classroom at Rehoboth Road Middle School in Griffin, stating “I am going to shoot up the school in the 8th grade hall at 8:45”. Investigators were able to determine the source and the student arrested and charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

“This is not a joke and any student caught participating in this behavior will detained, arrested, prosecuted, and hopefully not just suspended, but expelled," said Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix in a statement. "This is another call for parents to monitor their kids and their activities. Take their phones and go through all their social media. This was a note found at the school but more often than not it is via social media.”

Not long afterward, another student was taken into custody after a teacher overheard him saying he was going to shoot up the school.

The teacher immediately notified school administrators and the student was arrested. He has been suspended until a school tribunal can take place.

No injuries were sustained during either incident.

