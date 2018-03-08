Man caught on surveillance stealing tools from a home

Police have released photos of a man they say was caught on camera stealing steals from a home in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

The suspect can be seen stealing a weed-eater from a driveway of a home on Lansdowne Court, February 16 at 2 a.m. He then enters a nearby pick-up truck and steals an impact gun.

The man is described as a white male, wearing a black "Realtree" sweatshirt with a flag/antler pattern across the front and blue jeans and grey sneakers.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

