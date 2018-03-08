Roswell Police search for suspected rapist

The Roswell Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for rape.

Authorities say Christopher Gampel and the victim connected on a dating app. They met up at a local restaurant in Roswell where the victim say she was slipped the "date rape drug."

They both took a taxi back to Gampel's home where she was sexually assaulted.

He's 5'10", 187 lbs, and has a distinctive tattoo on his right shoulder. His last known vehicle was a White Ford ranger with the GA tag PTN8032.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for tips leading to the arrest of Gampel. If you know his whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 404 577-TIPS(8477).

