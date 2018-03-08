Roswell Police search for suspected rapist

The Roswell Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for rape.More >
Police have released photos of a man they say was caught on camera stealing steals from a home in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
A car chase that began in Alabama ended in Paulding County.
A man that DeKalb County Police say abducted a 14-year-old Miller Grove High School student as she walked to school is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
Police are searching for a man accused of raping a 12 year-old girl multiple times at a home in southeast Atlanta.
The Roswell Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for rape.
Wednesday brought some scary moments for residents in a downtown Atlanta apartment complex as stray bullets entered an apartment.
The developments on Atlanta's westside keep on coming and they keep getting bigger.
An Atlanta college student tells CBS46 she woke up in the middle of the night to find a man standing in her dorm room staring at her.
A seven-month old puppy is recovering after she was found in a wooded area of Fulton County with duct tape wrapped around her eyes, face and neck.
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.
Weeks have since passed Timothy Cunningham was last seen leaving his job at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A woman convicted of running a man who she called her "sugar daddy" down with her vehicle at his home in Marietta in 2016 has been sentenced to prison.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested for pretending to be a sheriff's deputy, launching phony investigations and pulling people over in his neighborhood.
A 10 year-old girl is recovering after being shot as she slept inside her home in DeKalb County late Wednesday night.
