Bill to update Georgia's voting machines runs into resistance

The push to update Georgia's voting machine is running into some resistance. The concern is over whether what's being proposed will keep your vote safe.

State lawmakers are considering a bill that hopes to start the process of putting in new voting machines in Georgia. There is wide consensus the current ones are old and need to be replaced soon.

One of the sponsors of the bill says they're being extra careful to make sure they're unbiased as to which vendor will be chosen and the process of auditing.

"From the process of vetting these vendors to make sure the technology stands up to whatever they feel is the concern. We all want to be sure that our votes count and that there is integrity at the ballot box," said State Senator Dean Burke. "There are some big, potential holes in this bill that don't actually improve on the situation we're in right now."

