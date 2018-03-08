Big investment dollars flow into Douglas County

Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >
Weeks have since passed Timothy Cunningham was last seen leaving his job at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
Weeks have since passed Timothy Cunningham was last seen leaving his job at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
A woman convicted of running a man who she called her "sugar daddy" down with her vehicle at his home in Marietta in 2016 has been sentenced to prison.More >
A woman convicted of running a man who she called her "sugar daddy" down with her vehicle at his home in Marietta in 2016 has been sentenced to prison.More >
A 14-year-old boy was arrested for pretending to be a sheriff's deputy, launching phony investigations and pulling people over in his neighborhood.More >
A 14-year-old boy was arrested for pretending to be a sheriff's deputy, launching phony investigations and pulling people over in his neighborhood.More >
A Marietta Police officer was pushed out into traffic and another was pulled inside a vehicle while both were trying to conduct a traffic stop that led to the discovery of multiple handguns.More >
A Marietta Police officer was pushed out into traffic and another was pulled inside a vehicle while both were trying to conduct a traffic stop that led to the discovery of multiple handguns.More >