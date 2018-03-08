Atlanta luncheon celebrates International Women's Day

When it comes to investing in the power of female leadership, there is no other city in America like Atlanta. It's not just because women occupy the top two seats in government but because of the Women's Entrepreneurship Initiative.

"And we do it at no cost to them. We are the only city endowed initiative of our kind in the entire country. Our return on an investment is these entrepreneurs creating jobs in the city of Atlanta, sustaining businesses in Atlanta and contributing in a very positive way to the growth our community."

The city invested a million dollars in the WEI program to bring women entrepreneurs together in rent-free high-tech office space downtown where they can collaborate with others in business.

"And what we decided to do in Atlanta is actually invest and put a real effort into showing what that can look like when you invest the energy the effort the coaching connections and mentorship for women entrepreneurs intentionally growing businesses in the city of Atlanta great things happen."

Today, the 2018 class of the WEI program got a chance to network with members of the Women's Chamber of Commerce at a luncheon celebrating International Women's Day.

"Hi I'm Eva Jane the make-up artist who created the Makeup Bullett, the high-def cosmetic finger sponge."

One of those at the luncheon is Eva Jane Bunkley who's the creator of the Makeup Bullett and a member of the WEI program.

"Every entrepreneur needs help. You need assistance, you can't do it alone so I was looking for that opportunity to have that mentorship and the comradery and the guidance and being a part of events like this and being able to network is very important."

Despite the fact that the WEI program is still new it's already working the way it was intended.

"We had an incredible success in proving that this works by way of those fifteen entrepreneurs being operational businesses here in the city of Atlanta we saw scale grow and be extremely successful in that fifteen months with us we're actually moving into cohort number two"

