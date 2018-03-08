DeKalb Watershed Management Director resigns, county responds

On Monday, March 5, DeKalb County Watershed Management Director Scott Towler handed in his letter of recommendation.

The letter alleges many issues as to the reason for his resignation including retaliatory actions in response to Towler's refusal to violate law and participate in unlawful activities.

You can read the entire letter below:

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond responded with a statement sent out on March 7, 2017:

Mr. Towler's resignation letter, accepted on March 6, contained baseless allegations of unspecified violations of law and unlawful activities in the operation of the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management. Mr. Towler is a disgruntled employee who has made a series of slanderous statements about county leadership that contradict verifiable and documented progress in addressing long-festering issues with the DeKalb Department of Watershed Management.

Mr. Towler's vague letter does not identify any specific action(s) he believes to be unlawful, however it references the County's consent decree and other federal and state laws and includes a reference to current and pending sewer capacity policies.

The County has been in constant contact and collaboration with both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division throughout the development of all policies and protocols and we are confident that those policies and all actions taken by the County related to the consent decree have been in full compliance with all applicable laws and standards.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.