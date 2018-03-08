Water main repairs in DeKalb Co. to be completed Friday

For 36 hours and counting, it’s still the main attraction.

Construction crews have been working non-stop to make repairs to a broken water main in the Doraville Plaza Shopping Center on Buford Highway.

Dekalb’s Deputy Director of Operations said water has already been restored to 95 percent of the county, but boil water advisory is still in effect.



"Once the EPD is comfortable with what the quality of the water is we’ll be notified at that time," said the DeKalb Deputy Director of Operations Reginald Wells.

Contractors think a leaking storm drain in the shopping center may have caused a massive 4-foot pipe to break early Wednesday morning wreaking havoc on the county’s water supply.

"It’s just too hard to predict, you try to look for symptoms to minimize any type of interruption and definitely failure, but you manage as best you can," said Wells.

The work should be complete Friday night, once crews install three joints of pipe that came in on a truck from Alabama.

"Pretty much everyone around us and throughout the county have water service," said Wells.

