14-year-old shot in Fulton County

Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the back late Thursday.

The shooting occurred in the 6300 block of Topaz Trail, and was a possible drive-by, according to a spokesperson with the Fulton County Police Department.

The teen has not been identified by authorities. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

