Ambulance service accused of taking too long

When you call 911 for a medical emergency, you expect paramedics to rush to save your life. In Dunwoody, city councilman Terry Nall says some crews are taking their sweet time.

“It’s very concerning, the first five minutes of any medical emergency. That is significant...the difference between life and death,” said Nall.

Nall has been tracking American Medical response times since they first signed a contract with DeKalb County in 2013, making them the only ambulance service in the county.

He says the agreement guarantees the national standard, which is eight minutes, 59 seconds on 90 percent of the calls.

Nall says AMR has violated that contract, showing up 14 minutes, 8 seconds for most calls in Dunwoody. And throughout DeKalb County, it takes them almost 15 minutes to get to a scene.

“I do police ride-alongs with each shift three times a year, and I see first-hand how they’re just waiting and waiting…for the emergency service to arrive,” said Nall.

The councilman believes AMR is understaffed and doesn’t have enough units.

“it’s also a for-profit company, which means they’re looking to maximize their bottom line as opposed to maximizing public safety,” said Nall.

The question now is whether DeKalb County will find another service when the contract expires or hit AMR with penalties.

“You know, at the end of the day, a hard-dollar penalty is nothing compared to the loss of life,” said Nall.

AMR has also been slow in responding to my questions. I’ve been working to get answers since Wednesday. I’ve emailed, called, left voicemails, and even went to their DeKalb County office Thursday afternoon.

A regional director called me Thursday, saying he will look into this.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.