Ambulance service accused of taking too long

A city councilman says an ambulance service is taking too long to respond to emergencies in Dunwoody.More >
A city councilman says an ambulance service is taking too long to respond to emergencies in Dunwoody.More >
A disabled veteran who trains service dogs tells CBS46 he had an issue at a farmer's market.More >
A disabled veteran who trains service dogs tells CBS46 he had an issue at a farmer's market.More >
A four foot wide underground pipe broke near Buford Highway in Doraville, spilling about 100 million gallons of water and causing disruptions for most of DeKalb County.More >
A four foot wide underground pipe broke near Buford Highway in Doraville, spilling about 100 million gallons of water and causing disruptions for most of DeKalb County.More >
A 10 year-old girl is recovering after being shot as she slept inside her home in DeKalb County late Wednesday night.More >
A 10 year-old girl is recovering after being shot as she slept inside her home in DeKalb County late Wednesday night.More >
A man that DeKalb County Police say abducted a 14-year-old Miller Grove High School student as she walked to school is expected to appear in court on Thursday.More >
A man that DeKalb County Police say abducted a 14-year-old Miller Grove High School student as she walked to school is expected to appear in court on Thursday.More >
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >
Weeks have since passed Timothy Cunningham was last seen leaving his job at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
Weeks have since passed Timothy Cunningham was last seen leaving his job at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
A woman convicted of running a man who she called her "sugar daddy" down with her vehicle at his home in Marietta in 2016 has been sentenced to prison.More >
A woman convicted of running a man who she called her "sugar daddy" down with her vehicle at his home in Marietta in 2016 has been sentenced to prison.More >
Heavy machinery is hard at work in Douglas County. It's laying the ground work for billions of investment dollars from companies coming to the area.More >
Heavy machinery is hard at work in Douglas County. It's laying the ground work for billions of investment dollars from companies coming to the area.More >
A 14-year-old boy was arrested for pretending to be a sheriff's deputy, launching phony investigations and pulling people over in his neighborhood.More >
A 14-year-old boy was arrested for pretending to be a sheriff's deputy, launching phony investigations and pulling people over in his neighborhood.More >