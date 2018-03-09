Vigil to be held to mark 3 year anniversary of veteran Anthony Hill's death

A four foot wide underground pipe broke near Buford Highway in Doraville, spilling about 100 million gallons of water but after days of repairs, the work is now complete.More >
A prayer vigil will be held Friday night to mark the three year anniversary of the death of military veteran Anthony Hill, who was fatally shot by a police officer at a DeKalb County apartment complex in 2015.More >
A man that DeKalb County Police say abducted a 14-year-old Miller Grove High School student as she walked to school is expected to appear in court on Thursday.More >
A city councilman says an ambulance service is taking too long to respond to emergencies in Dunwoody.More >
A disabled veteran who trains service dogs tells CBS46 he had an issue at a farmer's market.More >
Heavy machinery is hard at work in Douglas County. It's laying the ground work for billions of investment dollars from companies coming to the area.More >
A pregnant woman, who was expecting her fourth child, died in a tragic car accident on an Illinois highway.More >
A young waitress who helped an elderly customer at a Houston-area Waffle House is being praised for her kind gesture.More >
The cause is unknown.More >
Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Georgia Southern University student with metro Atlanta ties who was found dead in his dorm room on Thursday.More >
