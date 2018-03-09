Vigil to be held to mark 3 year anniversary of veteran Anthony Hill's death

A prayer vigil will be held Friday night to mark the three year anniversary of the death of military veteran Anthony Hill, who was fatally shot by a police officer at a DeKalb County apartment complex in 2015.

The Air Force veteran was unarmed and naked when he was shot and killed by former DeKalb County officer Robert Olson. Loved ones say Hill was mentally ill.

Olson is facing murder charges for Hill's death. He pleaded not guilty in 2016. Olsen and his attorney argued the grand jury was compromised and the indictment should be tossed. The case was sent to the state Supreme Court which ruled in October of 2017 that the prosecution can resume after being on hold for a year.

This all comes after Olsen responded to a suspicious person call in March of 2015 at The Heights at Chamblee apartments on Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

DeKalb County Police Chief Cedric Alexander says a caller reported a male acting deranged, knocking on doors, crawling around on the ground naked. The caller reported the man had taken off all his clothes and was running around throughout the entire complex.

Investigators said when the officer encountered Hill, things turned violent.

“When the male saw the officer he charged, running at the officer," the police chief said back in 2015. "The officer told him to stop while stepping back at which point he drew his weapon and fired two shots.”

But other witnesses said Hill was unarmed and did not charge Olsen. Investigators said no weapon was found at the scene. Olsen tried unsuccessfully to administer aid, the police chief added.

The prayer vigil for hill will take place at the Decatur courthouse at 5 p.m.

