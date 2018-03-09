Bicyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle as he was riding his bicycle home from work.

The crash happened early Friday morning on Senoia Road near Landrum Road in Fairburn.

The victim was taken to Grady Hospital where, at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene until police arrived.

No word on charges.

