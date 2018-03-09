Bicyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle

A baby is hospitalized after being found on the porch of a Fulton County home early Friday morning.More >
A baby is hospitalized after being found on the porch of a Fulton County home early Friday morning.More >
Construction crews have been working non-stop to make repairs to a broken water main in the Doraville Plaza Shopping Center on Buford Highway.More >
Construction crews have been working non-stop to make repairs to a broken water main in the Doraville Plaza Shopping Center on Buford Highway.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle as he was riding his bicycle home from work.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle as he was riding his bicycle home from work.More >
Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the back late Thursday.More >
Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the back late Thursday.More >
When it comes to investing in the power of female leadership, there is no other city in America like Atlanta.More >
When it comes to investing in the power of female leadership, there is no other city in America like Atlanta.More >
Heavy machinery is hard at work in Douglas County. It's laying the ground work for billions of investment dollars from companies coming to the area.More >
Heavy machinery is hard at work in Douglas County. It's laying the ground work for billions of investment dollars from companies coming to the area.More >
A pregnant woman, who was expecting her fourth child, died in a tragic car accident on an Illinois highway.More >
A pregnant woman, who was expecting her fourth child, died in a tragic car accident on an Illinois highway.More >
A young waitress who helped an elderly customer at a Houston-area Waffle House is being praised for her kind gesture.More >
A young waitress who helped an elderly customer at a Houston-area Waffle House is being praised for her kind gesture.More >
The cause is unknown.More >
The cause is unknown.More >
Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Georgia Southern University student with metro Atlanta ties who was found dead in his dorm room on Thursday.More >
Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Georgia Southern University student with metro Atlanta ties who was found dead in his dorm room on Thursday.More >