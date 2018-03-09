College student with metro Atlanta ties found dead in dorm room

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Georgia Southern University student with metro Atlanta ties who was found dead in his dorm room on Thursday.

According to the newspaper the George-Anne, 22 year-old Bradley Frietas was a senior political science major and a graduate of Decatur High School.

The George-Anne also says the Dean of Students sent out an email Thursday night about Frietas' death.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

