Abandoned baby found on porch of Fulton County home

A baby is hospitalized after being found on the porch of a Fulton County home early Friday morning.

The baby was found around 3:30 a.m. at the home on the 3700 block of Leisure Lane in College Park.

Police say the mother had just given birth to the baby. They also tell CBS46 that the baby's mother was also taken to Grady Hospital. No word on the baby or the mother's condition.

It's unclear why the baby was left on the porch of the home.

Not much information is known at this time about what led up to the discovery.

