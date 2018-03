The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3700 block of Sapphire Court.

Units responded to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. Officials say a 31-year-old black man was found dead from a gunshot wound.

A woman who also lived in the home is in custody. The incident is under investigation.

