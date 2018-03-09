Police identify couple caught on camera stealing puppy from shelter

Authorities are searching for two suspects they say stole an adopted Yorkshire Terrier from the Fulton County Animal Services Shelter, and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

The couple caught on video stealing a puppy from the Fulton County Animal Services Shelter has been identified by authorities.

Police say 24-year-old Leah Zinn and 43-year-old Daniel Whitehead took a 2-year-old female Yorkshire Terrier mix February 11 that had already been adopted from the shelter.

Shelter workers were alerted the dog had gone missing when the adopted family came to the shelter to retrieve the dog.

Warrants were secured for misdemeanor theft by taking for Zinn Whitehead. Zinn turned herself in to the Fulton County Jail March 9. Whitehead has not yet turned himself into authorities.

