Police identify couple caught on camera stealing puppy from shelter

Authorities are searching for two suspects they say stole an adopted Yorkshire Terrier from the Fulton County Animal Services Shelter, and the incident was caught on surveillance video.
Police say 24-year-old Leah Zinn and 43-year-old Daniel Whitehead took a 2-year-old female Yorkshire Terrier mix February 11 that had already been adopted from the shelter.
A man that DeKalb County Police say abducted a 14-year-old Miller Grove High School student as she walked to school is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
The Roswell Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for rape.
Police have released photos of a man they say was caught on camera stealing steals from a home in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Police say 24-year-old Leah Zinn and 43-year-old Daniel Whitehead took a 2-year-old female Yorkshire Terrier mix February 11 that had already been adopted from the shelter.
A baby is hospitalized after being found on the porch of a Fulton County home early Friday morning.
Construction crews have been working non-stop to make repairs to a broken water main in the Doraville Plaza Shopping Center on Buford Highway.
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle as he was riding his bicycle home from work.
A city councilman says an ambulance service is taking too long to respond to emergencies in Dunwoody.
Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Georgia Southern University student with metro Atlanta ties who was found dead in his dorm room on Thursday.
A young waitress who helped an elderly customer at a Houston-area Waffle House is being praised for her kind gesture.
Heavy machinery is hard at work in Douglas County. It's laying the ground work for billions of investment dollars from companies coming to the area.
A pregnant woman, who was expecting her fourth child, died in a tragic car accident on an Illinois highway.
