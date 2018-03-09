Boil water advisory lifted in DeKalb County - CBS46 News

Boil water advisory lifted in DeKalb County

By WGCL Digital Team
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

The boil water advisory in DeKalb County has been lifted. 

The water system has been restored to full operation following a water main break off of Buford Highway earlier in the week. Microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system has been deemed safe for human consumption. 

