First female Douglas Co. chairman

As commission chairman, Dr. Romona Jackson Jones presides over the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.

She's honored to hold this position and to be the first woman in this role.

"I'm inspired that it will go down in the history books. But I want my legacy to be that she was a woman who wanted to make a difference in her community," said Dr. Jackson.

Douglas County has seen significant gains during her first year in office. She reports unemployment is down. Taxes have been rolled back. Also 2017 saw 3.3 billion dollars in business investment which is the highest ever for the county.

"This is an appreciative moment to make a difference in the lives of others and also to inspire women that will come behind me, young women particularly, as they come behind me to aspire to be in a political role," said Dr. Jackson.

Jones is an army veteran, was married to a Marine and spent 40 years in healthcare. All things she says shaped her to believe the motto she shares with other young women.

"I tell all young women if you just aspire to be great you can do all things and I believe that is possible," said Dr. Jackson.

In a county that is 51.8 percent female, she sends this message.

"I want to say to my fellow women that keep pressing, keep your heads up and keep pushing through because you know, girls rule," said Dr. Jackson.

Next on her list of goals is working on beautification and transportation.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.