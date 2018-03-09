Students prepare to march for change

People are preparing to remember the victims of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Walk outs are planned here in metro Atlanta and across the country next week.
Jennia Taylor is a political science major at Spelman college in Atlanta but this is not her home.
"I am from Parkland, Florida a grad of Marjory Stoneman Douglass class of 2014," said Taylor.
Never did she imagine a phone call of little information would become national news on February 14.
"The first person to tell me was my dad who was actually at the school to pick to pick up someone," said Taylor.
The school shooting that left 17 dead and a community struggling for answers.
"When I turned on my phone and saw my phone blowing up it was really emotional, my mom called me and I broke down crying because it feels like someone attacked my home," said Taylor.
As a leader in 'March for our Lives Atlanta', Taylor and dozens of students from the metro area are walking for change.
"We know we have support in what we're doing and we can make a change," said Taylor.
On the morning of March 24, they'll start at the Center for Civil and Human Rights and end up in front of the capital.
"See common sense gun legislation that means universal background checks , the banning of bump stocks, we also want to see the safety of children in schools , not only in schools because mass shootings have happened in movie theaters," said Taylor.
Taylor says this march is another opportunity for those students getting mixed reactions from school districts to next week's nationwide walk outs.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
The MARTA line is without question the most effective way to move people through the Atlanta metro area but it can cost $5,000 an inch to build a new rail line here.More >
The MARTA line is without question the most effective way to move people through the Atlanta metro area but it can cost $5,000 an inch to build a new rail line here.More >
Beau Shell has an ice cream obsession. So much so, Beau started his own mobile business – Lil’ Ice cream Dude - at just 8 years old.More >
Beau Shell has an ice cream obsession. So much so, Beau started his own mobile business – Lil’ Ice cream Dude - at just 8 years old.More >
Sports and politics is a combination getting a lot of attention across the country.More >
Sports and politics is a combination getting a lot of attention across the country.More >
People are preparing to remember the victims of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Walk outs are planned here in metro Atlanta and across the country next week.More >
People are preparing to remember the victims of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Walk outs are planned here in metro Atlanta and across the country next week.More >
Police say 24-year-old Leah Zinn and 43-year-old Daniel Whitehead took a 2-year-old female Yorkshire Terrier mix February 11 that had already been adopted from the shelter.More >
Police say 24-year-old Leah Zinn and 43-year-old Daniel Whitehead took a 2-year-old female Yorkshire Terrier mix February 11 that had already been adopted from the shelter.More >
A city councilman says an ambulance service is taking too long to respond to emergencies in Dunwoody.More >
A city councilman says an ambulance service is taking too long to respond to emergencies in Dunwoody.More >
Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Georgia Southern University student with metro Atlanta ties who was found dead in his dorm room on Thursday.More >
Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Georgia Southern University student with metro Atlanta ties who was found dead in his dorm room on Thursday.More >
A young waitress who helped an elderly customer at a Houston-area Waffle House is being praised for her kind gesture.More >
A young waitress who helped an elderly customer at a Houston-area Waffle House is being praised for her kind gesture.More >
Heavy machinery is hard at work in Douglas County. It's laying the ground work for billions of investment dollars from companies coming to the area.More >
Heavy machinery is hard at work in Douglas County. It's laying the ground work for billions of investment dollars from companies coming to the area.More >
A pregnant woman, who was expecting her fourth child, died in a tragic car accident on an Illinois highway.More >
A pregnant woman, who was expecting her fourth child, died in a tragic car accident on an Illinois highway.More >