Students prepare to march for change

People are preparing to remember the victims of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Walk outs are planned here in metro Atlanta and across the country next week.

Jennia Taylor is a political science major at Spelman college in Atlanta but this is not her home.

"I am from Parkland, Florida a grad of Marjory Stoneman Douglass class of 2014," said Taylor.

Never did she imagine a phone call of little information would become national news on February 14.

"The first person to tell me was my dad who was actually at the school to pick to pick up someone," said Taylor.

The school shooting that left 17 dead and a community struggling for answers.

"When I turned on my phone and saw my phone blowing up it was really emotional, my mom called me and I broke down crying because it feels like someone attacked my home," said Taylor.

As a leader in 'March for our Lives Atlanta', Taylor and dozens of students from the metro area are walking for change.

"We know we have support in what we're doing and we can make a change," said Taylor.

On the morning of March 24, they'll start at the Center for Civil and Human Rights and end up in front of the capital.

"See common sense gun legislation that means universal background checks , the banning of bump stocks, we also want to see the safety of children in schools , not only in schools because mass shootings have happened in movie theaters," said Taylor.

Taylor says this march is another opportunity for those students getting mixed reactions from school districts to next week's nationwide walk outs.

