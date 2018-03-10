Police: Fulton County man found murdered

Police are seeking the public's assistance in the case of a deceased Fulton County man whose body was discovered on Thursday.

Police say James Marchman was found murdered in the 7100 clock of Butner Road.

Anyone with information should contact the Criminal Investigations Divisions at (404) 613-6600 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.