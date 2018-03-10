1 injured in DeKalb Co. apartment shooting - CBS46 News

1 injured in DeKalb Co. apartment shooting

By WGCL Digital Team
LITHONIA, GA (CBS46) -

Police are on the scene of a shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

The shooting occurred at noon in the 2000 block of Evans Mill Road. 

One male suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

One person is in custody.

