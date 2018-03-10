UGA parts ways with men's basketball head coach - CBS46 News

UGA parts ways with men's basketball head coach

By WGCL Digital Team
ATHENS, GA (CBS46) -

After nine seasons, the University of Georgia has decided to part ways with Mark Fox, the men's basketball head coach.

The news comes on the heels of Friday's SEC quarterfinals loss against Kentucky.

During his tenure the Dawgs made it to the NCAA Tournament twice, but did not make it beyond the first round during either appearances.

