Red Cross providing assistance for hotel fire guests

KENNESAW, GA (CBS46) -

The Red Cross will open its' doors to guests staying at the Budgetel Extended Stay Hotel that were evacuated due to a fire on Saturday.

The service center opens at 2 p.m. at the Ben Robertson Community Center.

Authorities say a large portion of the hotel in the 2000 block of Cobb Parkway NW was damaged before flames were contained.

 No injuries were reported.

