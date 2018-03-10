Red Cross providing assistance for hotel fire guests

The Red Cross will open its' doors to guests staying at the Budgetel Extended Stay Hotel that were evacuated due to a fire on Saturday.

The service center opens at 2 p.m. at the Ben Robertson Community Center.

Authorities say a large portion of the hotel in the 2000 block of Cobb Parkway NW was damaged before flames were contained.

No injuries were reported.

