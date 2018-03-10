Police: Road rage may have caused fatal shooting in Clayton County

Police say a person is dead following a shooting in Clayton County on Saturday.

The shooting occurred on Highway 42 near Lake Harbin Road.

The shooting may have been the result of road rage, according to a spokesperson with the Clayton County Police Department.

An individual has been taken into custody and is being interviewed, but police have not released the identity of the person in custody or the victim.

