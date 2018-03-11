Construction underway for Pittsburgh Yards mixed-use development

On Saturday developers held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Pittsburgh Yards mixed-use development project.

One of the biggest goals for the project is to bring more than 1,000 jobs to the area over the span of a decade.

The project will cover 31 acres and connect to the city's Beltline.

"For the neighborhood it's an opportunity for local community residents to plug in, build a business, learn a new trade or skill," said developer James Harris.

He says the development was designed to help improve the surrounding community by bringing in new business and creating new jobs.

"This is the place for the smaller business, the business that may have started in a garage could actually start here in Pittsburgh Yards and as it scales and grows we'll have places for them to build small factories."

Developers say their goal is to have phase one completed within the next 16-18 months.

