Teenager shot in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -

Police responded to a person shot call Sunday morning in South Fulton involving a 17-year-old female.

The shooting occurred in the 7000 block of Absinth Drive.

The victim was breathing but unconscious.

At the time no arrests have been made.

