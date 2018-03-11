Police searching for missing senior citizen

Police are searching for 65-year-old Bobby Gene Fair who has been missing for 24 hours.

Fair, who has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability, was last seen Saturday morning on Delphine Drive in Decatur.

Fair is described as black male, bald head, 5'5", and weighs 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jogging pants with gold stripes, a white t-shirt, and an Army fatigue baseball cap with the Falcon logo on the front.

Anyone with information, call DeKalb County Police Department Special Victim's Unit at (770) 724-7710 or call 911.

