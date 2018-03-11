Family seeks answers in shooting death

Several civil and human rights groups are seeking justice in the death of 26-year-old Jamaraion Robinson.

Robinson was killed as U.S. Marshals tried to serve him an arrest warrant in 2016.

According to the medical examiner, Robinson was shot 76 times.

Now his supporters want to hear from the Fulton County District Attorney.

"He has not released anything and that's why we're here today meeting," said his mother Monteria. "We're going to be meeting each month and we're going to start taking some action. We're not going to just sit by and let this be another case that goes unheard."

In January Robinson's mother filed a civil rights lawsuit alleging use of excessive force.

CBS46 has reached out to the District Attorney's office for comment. We'll let you know when we hear back.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.