Man and woman arrested for pimping two teenage girls inside hotel, posted ads on Backpage

Brandon Myers and Jasmine Avery are facing a slew of charges for pimping two teenage girls from a hotel.

The hotel was located in the 2000 block of Northwest Parkway in Marietta.

Myers is charged with felony pimping, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm, and giving a false name and date of birth.

Avery is charged with misdemeanor pimping, prostitution, and keeping a place of prostitution.

The teens are14 and 17-years-old. No details have been released on how the teens came to know either Avery or Myers.

Authorities say the teens were forced to communicate with individuals responding to ads placed on the Backpage website through the Text Now app.

