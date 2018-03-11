Police:Husband stabs wife and kidnaps toddler

Police in DeKalb County are trying to locate a 4-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her father Sunday morning.

According to a county spokesperson, Atlanta Police are also looking into a domestic incident related to the kidnapping.

At 8:49 a.m. officers responded to a person stabbed call in the 1000 block of James Jackson Parkway. Once on the scene, officers learned a husband stabbed his wife in the chest.

The husband then dropped his wife off, who was alert and breathing, at Wellstar Cobb for treatment before fleeing the location with the child.

