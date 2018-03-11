Gwinnett Co. teen still missing after two days

Police are searching for Simone Gonzalez who has been missing since Friday afternoon when she was last seen at Moore Middle School.

Charlamagne Francis, the girl's mother, says Simone attended school but never returned home on Chatham Park Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

Simone was last seen wearing a red shirt, jeans, and black shoes. She is 5'3", weighs 125 pounds, has brown hair with orange highlights, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact Gwinnett County Detective at (770) 513-5300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

