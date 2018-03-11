Man assaults woman while impersonating an officer, two cases have cops questioning if it is the same man

Two local police departments say drivers were sexually assaulted by someone impersonating an officer, and now they're trying to figure out if it's the same man.

A man posing as a police officer conducted a fake traffic stop around 1 a.m. on Friday. He pulled a woman over on Nash Road in Northwest Atlanta.

The woman told police she was stopped by a dark colored sedan with a blue light bar on its roof.

The police impersonator approached her car and sexually assaulted her.

The same thing happened to a woman in Cobb County around 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say once that woman reached for her license, the imposter grabbed her, opened her door and groped her.

In both cases the man is white, around 6-feet tall, and he's wearing a dark colored jacket with a star-shaped badge on it.

"That is a lot more frightening to be honest with you," said an officer. "Giving up a wallet is one thing. That's easy. If they're robbing you, just give them what they want. But this is someone attacking a woman and just violating her. This is really harsh so we definitely want to catch this guy."

