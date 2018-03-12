Over 100 people displaced following fire at Kennesaw motel

Over 100 people are looking for a new place to live after fire destroyed a huge section of a Kennesaw motel over the weekend.

The fire ripped through the Budgetel Extended Stay Hotel on Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw on Saturday.

No injuries were sustained.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

The city's community center and Red Cross are assisting those affected by the fire. Volunteers say the people displaced are in need of diapers, hygiene products and other items.

If you'd like to help out, contact the Cobb County American Red Cross office at (770) 428-2695.

