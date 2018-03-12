Woman pleads guilty but mentally ill in murder of kindergarten teacher in 2016

A Cobb County woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the murder of her estranged daughter-in-law in 2016.

Elizabeth Wall, 64, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in the murder of 35 year-old Jenna Wall, who was found shot to death in her home in Powder Springs in June of 2016.

The kindergarten teacher was separated from her husband at the time of her death. Elizabeth Wall was babysitting the couple's two children at the time she committed the murder.

Wall was a teacher at Kemp Elementary School in Powder Springs.

According to the Paulding County district attorney, Jenna's estranged husband Jerrod Wall, who is an investigator with the district attorney's office, left work to respond to the scene after he was called by police.

Wall and her husband were involved in a contentious divorce with the victim before the shooting and had been separated for over a year.

In a divorce petition, Jerrod Wall alleged his wife was involved in an extra-marital affair with a high school boyfriend. The petition also alleged she revealed that to him after filing for divorce.

His petition also claims that Jenna Wall had denied him time with their two children and filed for permanent custody of the kids. He alleged Jenna Wall was emotionally and financially unstable, and wouldn't be able to support the children.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.